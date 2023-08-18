VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNET. Bank of America began coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded VNET Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 1,348,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of -0.17. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.72 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that VNET Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 749.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

