VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.40.

VSE Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. VSE has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a market cap of $829.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. VSE had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $205.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in VSE during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in VSE by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Stories

