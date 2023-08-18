VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 4.2%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24. 296,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 404,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VTEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $992.20 million, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

