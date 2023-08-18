Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.64 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00012319 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $90.13 million and $9.64 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.26404129 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $9,365,697.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

