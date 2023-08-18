Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.89. The stock had a trading volume of 303,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,263. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.