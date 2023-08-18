W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $743.38.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $701.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,026. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $483.19 and a one year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $746.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.98.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $4,732,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.