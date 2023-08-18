Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) COO Sells $1,452,529.30 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of WD stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 152,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $110.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.12.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on WD

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.