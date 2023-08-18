Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 49,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $569,157,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 83,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 7,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.94. 5,897,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,335. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

