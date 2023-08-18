Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $168.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $166.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Walmart stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

