Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.40 billion-$157.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.25 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.36-$6.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.98. Walmart has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock worth $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

