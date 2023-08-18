Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.57.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.