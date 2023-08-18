Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0284 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Down 1.2 %

WRTBY opened at $2.37 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WRTBY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($14.13) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.