Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0284 per share on Thursday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Down 1.2 %
WRTBY opened at $2.37 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.
