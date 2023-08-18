Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 760,071 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.