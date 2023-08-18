WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,731 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

