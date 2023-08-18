WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $63.20.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

