WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,435 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:REGL opened at $68.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.