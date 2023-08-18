WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $191,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.30.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.75.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

