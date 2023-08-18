WealthPLAN Partners LLC Invests $160,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 70,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64,640 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $76.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

