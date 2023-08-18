WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,436,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 453,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 266,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after acquiring an additional 90,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 914,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in NIKE by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 105,325 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.