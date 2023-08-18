WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,794 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.77.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

