WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,525 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 646.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of UJUN opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

