WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,911 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,282 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

