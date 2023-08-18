WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

