WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on SBUX
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX opened at $96.57 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- BurgerFi Is The Premium Burger Stock, Selling At A Discount
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Zillow And The 30% Opportunity That’s Opening Up
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Are Major U.S. Banks At Risk Of Credit-Ratings Downgrades?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.