Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CRO Sells $70,947.28 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $70,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 587,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Weave Communications Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter worth $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

