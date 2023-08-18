Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $138.00 to $145.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $131.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $184.00 to $192.00.

6/27/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $144.00.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $126.93 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $202,744,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,848,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,364,000 after purchasing an additional 814,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,876,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,833,000 after purchasing an additional 758,199 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

