Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bancorp (TBBK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK):
- 8/12/2023 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/4/2023 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/31/2023 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2023 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2023 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/7/2023 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/22/2023 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 74.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 45.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 517,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.
