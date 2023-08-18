Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bancorp (TBBK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBBK):

8/12/2023 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2023 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2023 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2023 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/7/2023 – Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2023 – Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Olek Derowe sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $100,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,261.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $338,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 74.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 45.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 517,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

