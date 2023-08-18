Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,738,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Nextracker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NXT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 63,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,684. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Insider Activity

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.69 million. Nextracker’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

