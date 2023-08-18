Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 800.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.38. 153,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

