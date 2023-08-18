Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,313,000 after buying an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

