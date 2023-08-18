Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $938,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

TT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.79. 75,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

