Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

WRB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 56,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

