Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 253,921 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,921 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.37% of HCM Acquisition worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCMA. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,095,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HCM Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 794,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in HCM Acquisition by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after buying an additional 729,373 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

HCMA stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Friday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

HCM Acquisition Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

