Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after acquiring an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.