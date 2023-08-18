Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 355.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

