WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.91. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 384.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

