Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.