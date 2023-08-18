Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 440,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 2.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth $131,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

