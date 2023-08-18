WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Major Shareholder Bruce Dunlevie Sells 5,406,301 Shares

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $1,081,260.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,065,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WeWork stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. WeWork Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WE. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WeWork in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

