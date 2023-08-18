Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
