Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Weyco Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.90. Weyco Group has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

Weyco Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weyco Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Weyco Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

