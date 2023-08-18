Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $134.32 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

