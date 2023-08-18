Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Willdan Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of 279.91 and a beta of 1.36. Willdan Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $28.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 385,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $7,753,149.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,910,513 shares in the company, valued at $38,420,416.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 118.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

