Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.42.

NYSE WMB opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. Williams Companies has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,029,697,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

