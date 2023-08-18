Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.36 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $13.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.98. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $131.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.27. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $170.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

