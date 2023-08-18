Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

WSM opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $170.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 535.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

