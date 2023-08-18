WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 1.9% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 865.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 207,895 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,364. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares in the company, valued at $117,819,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

