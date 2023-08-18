WOO Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $283.39 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $283.39 million and approximately $17.04 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,610,498 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

