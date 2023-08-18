Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.2% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $186.80. 1,051,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

