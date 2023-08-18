Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.30. The company has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.