Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. 14,676,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,334,311. The stock has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

